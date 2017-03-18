One of the bravest performances Browne Park has seen

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tonight, the Rockhampton Leagues Club CQ Capras have produced one of their bravest performances in years, emerging victorious over the Burleigh Bears 12-10.

With a mounting injury toll, the home side brought Browne Park to their feet, showing they can grind out a win.

They might have been down on confidence but Burleigh are premiers for a reason, the win was no mean feat.

Coach Kim Williams' smile was ear to ear, more with relief then anything, his gratitude evident.

It had been seven long games (Round 14, 2016) since the Capras have given Browne Park a win and the pressure was mounting.

But just like their parent club overcame enormous odds on Friday night, so did the Capras.

Maybe it was meant to be - it certainly had a bit of everything.

Here is what we learned after the game.

1. Finally, the Capras have found a way to win the tough games. They came back from a 10 points down. They hit the front and ground it out. At one stage they were down to one player on the bench. But as the siren sounded and the team song was sung, it mattered little. It was an effort to all be proud of.

2. No player has a bigger heart then Krys Freeman. The hooker is proving to be one of Williams' best signings of his coaching career. The fiery red head brings plenty, punch, aggression, brains and niggle. He showed the heart of a lion, chasing down a flying Burleigh back to round him into touch. It was at a point when the contest could have easily swung in the Bears favour.

3. Ken Tofilau continues to display just what a quality finisher he is. Give him an inch and he crosses the chalk. His sixth try in three games. But he is more than a finisher, his power running, try line defence and work rate, for a winger, is quality. Please take note QLD residents. On the other flank, Chanel Seigafo equally impressive. Running in for a double in his first outing of the year. He was well and truly earned him place in next week's side. Williams was rapt for his good mate.

4. 50 minutes in seemed to be a turning point in the game. Down 10-0, a melee broke out on the right edge. No punches were thrown but the Capras clearly won the scrap. From the ensuing scrum, the home side came out all guns blazing. The fire in the belly came to the fore and they always looked likely from there. They rode their luck, but they did the graft to get the reward. We do not condone fighting but jeez it helped at the time.

5. Errors are still a plague for the Capras. Too many weak carries and ill-discipline hurt the home side. They deserved to go to the break behind, luck to be still within grasp. Yes, their defence was superb, but the top shelf clubs will make them pay. Williams said at full time there was no way this would go to their heads. They are one from three, albeit a brilliant one. But one from three.

Captain Guy Williams was taken to hospital after hurting his shoulder just 10 minutes in. Spare a thought for their inspirational leader, no player deserved to sing the team song more then him.

Gavin Hiscox, Aleki Falepaini also both played on through knocks.

