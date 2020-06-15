‘One of the hardest’: welcome change as restrictions ease

AS RESTRICTIONS continue to ease across the state, residents are welcoming news that 100 mourners will now be permitted to grieve the death of a loved one at a memorial service.

Queensland Premier ­Annastacia Palaszczuk ­yesterday shared the ­development, admitting the state’s continued efforts in managing the crisis had allowed for the easing of this restriction to be brought forward from July 10.

It comes as the state recorded no new cases of COVID-19 over the 24-hour period to Monday morning, while only five active cases remaining in Queensland out of 1065.

Despite the relaxed restrictions on attendance, mourners will still be required to observe social distancing restrictions throughout the duration of memorial services.

GOOD NEWS: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Steven Miles announcing 100 attendees can now pay their respects at a funeral service. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Additionally, funerals will not need to be approved by health authorities; however, organisers must retain a list of attendee details for the eight weeks following.

Health Minister Steven Miles said implementing restrictions for funerals had been one of the hardest things the government had to do.

“We’ve received hundreds of heartbreaking stories from families wanting to have more people to grieve their loved ones,” he said.

“It’s an event that people don’t get to choose the timing of so they can’t put it off as they can other events.”

Mr Miles also revealed state pathology services had achieved a significant milestone following the testing of more than 250,000 residents for COVID-19.

HARD WORK: Rockhampton Base Hospital will be one of many hospitals across the state working through its backlog of elective surgeries.

Despite the allowance for funerals, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young added weddings were not exempt and would still be considered a gathering restricted to 20 people.

A backlog of almost 7000 people across Queensland will also receive non-urgent procedures sooner than expected as the state looks to cut waiting lists in a $250 million elective surgery blitz.

Premier Palaszczuk said the decision by the Cabinet Budget Review Committee would require extra operations at night and on weekends to achieve this.

The significant investment will also result in an acquisition of the private sector to drive down substantial public wait lists following the ban on elective surgeries in March amid tight COVID-19 restrictions.

BACKLOG: Around 7000 people are expected to undergoe non-urgent operations following at $250 million elective surgery blitz.

It is expected 6000 ­surgeries, 25,000 specialist ­appointments, and a further 15,000 operations stemming from those appointments will be needed to clear the backlog.

Mr Miles admitted while the elective surgery ban was a necessary move, it was one that had inevitably led to a bottleneck of patients.

He revealed that at the end of last financial year just more than 100 people were waiting longer than clinically recommended periods in Queensland.