One of the longest running clubs in QLD turns 40!

URSULA'S INTERACT: 2018 Interact Executive at their November Interact Meeting from left to right - Amy Marshall (treasurer), Michaella Armstrong (sergeant at arms and publicity officer), Yasmin Craggs (president) and Bella Weinert (secretary), with teacher and facilitator Mrs Arianna Greinke. Contributed

ST URSULA'S College Interact Club celebrated 40 years of service to the community in 2018, and is recognised as one of the longest running Interact club in Queensland.

The Interact Club which is a junior entity of Rotary International, works closely with teacher facilitator Arianna Greinke, who has the support of Yeppoon Rotary Club and its youth director Jessica Price.

"The first teacher facilitator in 1978 Sr Bernadette Fleming and she set the role for guidance, encouragement, and support,” Mrs Greinke said.

"Interact enables students to demonstrate the college values of compassion, respect, hospitality, and faith, through their day-to-day interactions with others, and their fundraising activities, too.

"Interact gives students the opportunity to help those less fortunate; they learn to connect, communicate, engage and develop critical thinking, leadership skills, and personal integrity, in a supportive and caring environment.”

St Ursula's College Interact Club supports a combination of international, state, and local projects each year.

Many activities are organised by the club each school term to meet funding goals and the club appreciates the ongoing support from the local community.

For several years now, the club's international aim is the sponsorship of five-year-old child James Thulluh and family, who live in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

Ian Weigh Toyota Yeppoon manager Brett Terry provided the Yeppoon facility to host car washes once a term to help the Club raise funds for James.

Students are elected into the roles of president, vice president, secretary and treasurer each year, and Year 11 students Yasmin Craggs (president); Bella Weinert (secretary); Amy Marshall (treasurer); and Michaella Armstrong (publicity officer and sergeant at arms) served as the executive committee for 2018.

President Yasmin Craggs said involvement in the cClub created a broader understanding of regional and international issues, and had empowered her to reach out to those in need.

"Interact gives us the platform to enable us to make a difference,” Yasmin said.

Secretary Bella Weinert said she had improved her understanding of self and others, thanks to her involvement in the club.

"Interact events are opportunities to meet new people, interact with members of the community, and develop skills such as positive communication, attitude, and work ethic,” Bella said.

In 2018, an additional International project was to support the Girl Up Foundation, as it partnered with the United Nations and other aid agencies to provide education for girls in Uganda, Guatemala, Liberia, Ethiopia, Malawi, and India.

St Ursula's Interact Club, in conjunction with the College's Parents and Friends Association, hosted a Girl Up High Tea on Saturday, October 20, with the aim to raise enough to fund education for 40 girls, one for each of their 40 years in operation as a club.

The event was well attended, and funds raised will support 100 girls through the Girl Up Foundation.

Bella thanked those who supported the event through donations, which included a $400 cheque from Yeppoon's Rotariannes.

"Through my role as secretary, I have improved my ability to listen to all ideas and acknowledge that every person has a unique perspective; there is more than one way to approach a situation,” she said.

"The club has instilled the message of 'service above self' in me, and given me the opportunity to help others.”