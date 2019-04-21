Insta-famous hotel is just $24 a night

One of the world’s most Instagrammable hotels is dirt-cheap. Picture: Rodamón Marrakech

When we think of a hostel, it conjures up images of dingy dorm rooms and rickety bunk beds.

However, one such establishment in Marrakesh has been dubbed one of the world's most "Instagrammable" hostels - and you can stay there for as little as $24 a night.

The Rodamón Riad in Marrakesh is likely to have cropped up on your social media feed, with its poolside area proving the perfect place to capture that "insta vision", The Sun reports.

The pool is the main attraction for guests. Picture: Rodamón Marrakech

Decorated with a mosaic of teal and cream tiles and lined with gorgeous greenery, the pool is often photographed from above by keen travel influencers.

And when it comes to the bedrooms, there isn't a rickety bunk bed or chipped wallpaper but instead clean white interiors, tiled floors and chic alcoves.

While bunk beds do feature, they are equipped with soft, cotton sheets, bedside lights and Moroccan-style design features - and Wi-Fi to upload those #InstaReady selfies.

The hostel also houses some luxury double rooms at a bargain price. Picture: Rodamon Marrakech

For those looking for some added luxury, the Rodamón offers suites and double superior rooms ideal for travelling couples.

One such couple @me.and.leila shared a dreamy snap of their visit on Instagram, writing: "One place we cannot recommend enough is the @rodamonmarrakech directly in the Medina of Marrakesh - a beautiful road where you can forget about all your worries and just relax."

It also has a rooftop bar, perfect for parties. Picture: Rodamon Marrakech

Rodamón has been compared to a hotel, with "spotlessly clean", "smart-looking and comfortable" rooms and dorms and "beautiful, modern minimalist decor".

The hostel has more than 600 reviews on Hostel World, almost exclusively ranked as "superb" by visitors.

"The Hostel was absolutely incredible in every way. It was even better in person than advertised which isn't common! Luxury experience for such a great price," one person wrote.

It has more than 6600 reviews, the majority classing it as 'superb'. Picture: Rodamon Marrakech

Another added: "Absolutely gorgeous riad/hostel. The location is great, the atmosphere is great and the people staying there are awesome. Loved my stay there and would definitely recommend it."

"Possibly the best hostel I stayed in. It looks and feels like a hotel from how nice and clean it is" wrote someone else.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission