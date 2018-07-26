State picks out new bikie threat

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk under questioning during an Estimates Hearing at Parliament House in Brisbane on Tuesday. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk under questioning during an Estimates Hearing at Parliament House in Brisbane on Tuesday. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

ONE of the world's "fiercest" bikie gangs is the latest to be declared a threat to Queensland by the Palaszczuk Government.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath announced in Budget Estimates this morning that the Mongrel Mob, a gang out of New Zealand, is the latest to be declared an identified organisation under the government's anti-bikie laws.

The State Government says it is trying to stop the Mongrel Mob from gaining a foothold in Queensland.

It comes after Ms D'Ath moved to declare the Satudurah gang last month.

Ms D'Ath said the Mongrel Mob was one of the world's "fiercest" gangs and the declaration would stop the gang establishing a foothold in Queensland.

It means the gang will be subject to offences like consorting and its colours will be banned in all public places.

"The Police Commissioner has advised there is evidence of Mongrel Mob activity in Queensland and we are acting to prevent it from establishing a foothold in this state," Ms D'Ath said.

"This is an organisation with the attributes of an outlaw motorcycle gang with violent initiation processes, Nazi insignia and motto and members who outside Queensland have been involved in murder, armed robberies, extortion, home invasion, firearms and drug offences."

It brings to 28 the number of gangs declared under Labor's laws.

The Opposition, however, fired back, issuing a release alleging bikies were "back in business" under Labor's laws.

"Official answers from Police Minister Mark Ryan to Liberal National Party questions on notice this morning have revealed of 67 bikies currently charged and awaiting trial, 57 have been released back into the community on bail," the statement read.

"Police believe there are still 700 patched Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Members in Queensland."

While 800 'consorting issues' had been issued over the last two financial years, just one person had so far been prosecuted of habitually consorting, the figures showed.