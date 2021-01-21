One patient airlifted after vehicle rollover near Banana

10AM: One patient has been flown in a serious but stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital in the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter.

Three other patients were taken to Moura Hospital in stable conditions via ambulance.

8.15AM: A vehicle rollover has been reported near Banana on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene which is 10km from Banana towards Theodore around 7.45am.

One 27 year-old female patient has chest and spinal injuries.

One male adult has a superficial arm injury and two children are in a stable condition.

Paramedics called the RACQ Capricorn Rescue for assistance at 8.10am.