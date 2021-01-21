Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

One patient airlifted after vehicle rollover near Banana

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
21st Jan 2021 10:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

10AM: One patient has been flown in a serious but stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital in the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter.
Three other patients were taken to Moura Hospital in stable conditions via ambulance.

8.15AM: A vehicle rollover has been reported near Banana on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene which is 10km from Banana towards Theodore around 7.45am.

One 27 year-old female patient has chest and spinal injuries.

One male adult has a superficial arm injury and two children are in a stable condition.

Paramedics called the RACQ Capricorn Rescue for assistance at 8.10am.

banana banana crash vehicle rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen dies after car veers off road, rolls

        Premium Content Teen dies after car veers off road, rolls

        News Two teenagers were also in the vehicle and were treated by paramedics

        Man’s hand crushed by forklift in North Rockhampton

        Premium Content Man’s hand crushed by forklift in North Rockhampton

        News Paramedics were called to the scene just before 7am

        Mayoral candidates to go head-to-head in online debates

        Premium Content Mayoral candidates to go head-to-head in online debates

        Council News Rockhampton’s mayoral by-election candidates to battle for your vote in online...

        Rocky mayoral candidates on youth

        Premium Content Rocky mayoral candidates on youth

        Council News We asked your by-election candidates about young people.