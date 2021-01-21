Menu
The primary motor vehicle accident at Banana on January 21.
One patient flown after vehicle rollover near Banana

Vanessa Jarrett
21st Jan 2021 10:06 AM
10AM: One patient has been flown in a serious but stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital in the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter.
Three other patients were taken to Moura Hospital in stable conditions via ambulance.

The helicopter on scene at Banana.
8.15AM: A vehicle rollover has been reported near Banana on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene which is 10km from Banana towards Theodore around 7.45am.

One 27 year-old female patient has chest and spinal injuries.

One male adult has a superficial arm injury and two children are in a stable condition.

Paramedics called the RACQ Capricorn Rescue for assistance at 8.10am.

