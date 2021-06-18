Menu
Critical crash at Dalby on the Warrego Highway
One person dead following ‘erratic driving’ highway incident

Sam Turner
Georgie Adams
Ali Kuchel
18th Jun 2021 12:20 PM
Emergency services have confirmed a woman in her 20s has died at the scene of a horrific accident on Friday morning, after witnesses reported a commodore being driven erratically.

The woman, who was the passenger in the vehicle, died before emergency services could free her from the vehicle after crashing at Bowenville on the Warrego Highway on Friday morning just after 8.30am.

WARNING: DISTRESSING PHOTOS BELOW

The driver, a man in his 30s, was airlifted by Lifeflight to the PA hospital in a critical condition.

Emergency services rushed to a car and truck collision along the Warrego Highway in Bowenville on June 18. Picture: Sam Turner
Emergency services rushed to a car and truck collision along the Warrego Highway in Bowenville on June 18. Picture: Sam Turner

Emergency services rushed to a car and truck collision along the Warrego Highway in Bowenville on June 18. Picture: Sam Turner
Emergency services rushed to a car and truck collision along the Warrego Highway in Bowenville on June 18. Picture: Sam Turner

Dalby police senior constable Brad Davidson said preliminary investigations indicated the commodore veered onto the wrong side of the road before colliding with a truck.

“The road marking suggest it was on the wrong side of the road (for the commodore) and the truck driver has done his best to avoid it,” senior constable Davidson said.

“But he has braked significantly prior to the impact.”

Emergency services rushed to a car and truck collision along the Warrego Highway in Bowenville on June 18. Picture: Sam Turner
Emergency services rushed to a car and truck collision along the Warrego Highway in Bowenville on June 18. Picture: Sam Turner

The incident occurred the intersection of the Warrego Highway near Newton Stephen Road, Bowenville, about 10 minutes east of Dalby.

Senior constable David said it was unknown if the driver was intoxicated, but blood examinations would be conducted at the hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officer on scene told the Dalby Herald that firefighters used the jaws of life to assist two people entrapped in a vehicle.

The LifeFlight helicopter landed on the Warrego Highway after responding to the crash. Picture: Sam Turner
The LifeFlight helicopter landed on the Warrego Highway after responding to the crash. Picture: Sam Turner

She said the first person, a man in his 30s, was able to be extracted and put into the care of paramedics and Lifeflight staff, but the second occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased before firefighters were able to extract them.

The driver of a truck involved in a two-vehicle accident has been taken to Dalby hospital for precautionary observations.

Traffic blocked up along the Warrego Highway. Picture: Sam Turner
Traffic blocked up along the Warrego Highway. Picture: Sam Turner

Queensland Ambulance confirmed the truck driver was in a stable condition.

Both directions of traffic on the Warrego Highway are expected to remain closed until noon.

Originally published as One person dead following ‘erratic driving’ highway incident

