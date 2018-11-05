Menu
SMASH: A truck has landed on it's side after a crash on the corner of Bourbong St and Burrum St this morning.
SMASH: A truck has landed on it's side after a crash on the corner of Bourbong St and Burrum St this morning. Toni Benson-Rogan
News

One person hospitalised, truck overturned in crash

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
5th Nov 2018 7:54 AM

A TRUCK has landed on it's side and one person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the corner of Bourbong and Burrum Sts about 6.40am when a blue Barina failed to give way and collided with the truck.

OVERTURNED: A truck has landed on it's side on Bourbong St after a two-car crash.
OVERTURNED: A truck has landed on it's side on Bourbong St after a two-car crash. Toni Benson-Rogan

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the Barina was attempting to turn right onto Burrum St when it collided with the truck that was heading southbound on Bourbong St.

"The big thing is just to be mindful for all motor users to make sure they are careful, pay attention on the roads and drive safely," she said.

CRASH: A blue Barina has significant damage to it's front after it collided with a truck this morning.
CRASH: A blue Barina has significant damage to it's front after it collided with a truck this morning. Toni Benson-Rogan

The driver of the Barina was taken to hospital in a stable condition and the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

Sen Const Webb said police would continue to investigate the incident.

