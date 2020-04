A woman was taken to hospital last night after two cars collided at a busy roundabout in South Rockhampton.

At 7.50pm, paramedics were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Denham and Canning St, The Range.

Two adult women were assessed at the scene.

One woman was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with an arm injury.

The second woman was uninjured and did not require hospital transportation.