One person injured after trailer rolls on CQ road

2PM: THE cattle truck that reportedly crashed on the Comet Rolleston Rd is understood to be upright.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the vehicle was towing a trailer and the trailer has flipped over.

The spokesperson was not able to confirm if the vehicle was carrying cattle, as suggested in initial reports.

One ambulance crew is on scene and is assessing one male patient with an arm injury.

The Comet Rolleston Road is understood to be blocked as a result of the accident.

1.35PM: A CATTLE truck rollover has reportedly blocked the Comet Rolleston Rd.

Queensland Ambulance were alerted to the accident shortly after 1pm.

There are reports from the scene that cattle are trapped in the truck.

There are no initial reports of injuries to the driver or any passengers

1.30PM: A CATTLE truck and trailer has rolled on the Comet Rolleston Road this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance received the call shortly after 1pm, alerting them to the crash south of Comet.

A spokesperson for QAS has confirmed crews are currently on the way to the scene.

More to come.