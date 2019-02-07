Menu
One person taken to hospital after North Rocky crash

Jack Evans
by
7th Feb 2019 9:34 AM
10AM: POLICE have reported that traffic is flowing again at a busy North Rockhampton intersection after a crash this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service said a woman in her late 60s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with abrasions following the two vehicle crash.

9:15am: ONE person was believed to be trapped in a vehicle following a crash that occurred on the corner of High St and Musgrave Rd in North Rockhampton at 9:15am.

Police media have confirmed the incident involved multiple vehicles.

Police confirmed one person was trapped in a vehicle at the time of the call out.

