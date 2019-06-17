Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Geebung crew at Sandgate & Brighton
One person taken to hospital after North Rocky crash

Maddelin McCosker
17th Jun 2019 1:15 PM
2PM: ONE person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital after a three vehicle crash in North Rockhampton.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed on patient was transported in a stable condition with spinal precautions after three cars crash at the intersection on Richardson and Yaamba Rd's around 1pm this afternoon.

Another patient was assessed for shock but did not require transportation.

1.15PM: THREE cars are involved in a minor traffic accident on the corner of Yaamba and Richardson Roads in North Rockhampton.

Reports indicate that one of the cars was towing a trailer at the time of the crash.

Initially, it was believed there were no injuries, but the latests reports indicate one passenger may require assistance from QAS.

One of the patients may have sustained whiplash and is receiving treatment from paramedics while another is said to be 'shaken up' following the crash.

All emergency services are responding to the crash, and QAS is already on scene.

More to come.

