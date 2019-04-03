Menu
One person has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital following a crash at Emu Park.
News

One person taken to hospital following Emu Park crash

3rd Apr 2019 5:32 PM

UPDATE 6.40pm: ONE person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital following a two-vehicle accident at Emu Park.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokeswoman said the patient was taken to hospital with minor injuries in a stable condition.

FIVE people are involved in a road traffic crash in Emu Park.

Emergency Services are responding to the two-vehicle incident which occurred about 5.25pm on the corner of Fountain and Hill Sts.

It is believed two people are still in the vehicle, while another passenger is on the footpath complaining of pain.

More to come.

