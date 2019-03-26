One person trapped after car collides with tree

TRAFFIC BUILD-UP: Vehicles are being directed away from the scene of the accident while emergency services work to free the woman.

A CRASH near Kaimkillenbun has seen a woman trapped in her car after it collided with a tree.

Emergency services responded to a call between 4.30pm and 4.45pm after the car hit the tree on Dalby Cooyar Rd.

A team of people were seen cutting trees off of the car to try and free the driver.

The driver was allegedly heading out of Kaimkillenbun into Dalby.

A rescue helicopter has been sent to the site.

Traffic is being diverted away from the scene of the accident.