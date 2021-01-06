Menu
Paramedics are on scene.
One person trapped after vehicle rolls on rural road

Melanie Plane
6th Jan 2021 4:35 PM
UPDATE 5.15PM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics are assessing two people at the scene of a crash at Kokotungo. 

It is understood one person is still trapped in the vehicle.

BREAKING 4.30PM: Emergency crews are at the scene of a single vehicle rollover in the Banana shire where one person is trapped.

A second person who was initially trapped in the vehicle has since been freed. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed crews were called to the scene of the crash at Kokotungo just before 4pm.

He said the crash was on Baralaba Rannes Road near the intersection of Riders Rd.

One QFES crew has arrived on scene and is attempting to free the trapped person.

A second crew is also responding to assist. Queenslnd Police and Queensland Ambulance crews are also on scene.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue crew has arrived on scene.

