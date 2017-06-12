One person trapped in crash wreck after Wandal smash

UPDATE 6PM: It's believed two people have been taken to Rockhampton Hospital after the crash in Wandal.

Details of injuries are not known.

The scene has been cleared.

BREAKING 5.10PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash in south Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggest one person is trapped in a vehicle following a two vehicle crash in Rundle St, Wandal.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed crews were called to the crash just before 5pm.

She said one person was trapped in a vehicle and will need to be extricated.

She confirmed two QFES crews and QAS were on scene and it is understood police are en route.

