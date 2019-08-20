One Rockhampton family's cancer journey

PRECIOUS TIMES: Granda, John Alexander with his three granddaughters when they were younger, Mikayla Alexander, Amalie Simpson and Sophie Simpson. Inset: Peta Alexander.

PRECIOUS TIMES: Granda, John Alexander with his three granddaughters when they were younger, Mikayla Alexander, Amalie Simpson and Sophie Simpson. Inset: Peta Alexander.

Peta Alexander and her brother John were born and raised in Rockhampton, where their parents, John and Marie Alexander still live.

Peta trained as a medical doctor and cares for the sickest children with heart conditions as a pediatric cardiac intensive care physician at Boston Children's Hospital, in the United States. She lives with her little family of Aussies in Boston.

John is one of Australia's best known specialist beef chefs, and works as the executive chef for Hog's Breath Restaurants Australia . He lives with his family in Brisbane.

When they all get together on Granny and Granada's verandah, it's as if they never left.

MY brother was the first of us to have a child - a beautiful girl - and in preparation, my parents had cleared the way with appropriate in-laws to hold the monikers of 'Granny' and 'Grandad'.

My dad always wanted to be a grandad, but when my niece was learning to speak, she labelled him 'Granda'.

Granda and Granny, John and Marie Alexander, with their granddaughters, Mikayla Alexander, Amalie Simpson and Sophie Simpson.

With the first attempts to correct the child from others, my dad said 'No - if she thinks I'm Granda, then Granda I will be'.

And so it was that my niece had two devoted grandfathers - Granda, and on the other side of the family another child-identified label of 'Banker'.

My dad was born to be Granda. He never gets bored with the simple joys and silliness with the kids.

As my niece grew and developed, we had two girls of our own to add to the mix. Granda rejoiced with first cuddles, social smiles, mobility and mischief.

He has a knack of remembering that parents make the rules, so he only ever bends the rules a little bit.

John Alexander and his son, John, enjoy a beer.

We didn't live locally, but grandparents would travel to spend time with our kids whenever we were close. It is always holidays when Granny and Granda are around - homemade cakes, biscuits (my kids call them cookies), tarts and more.

Time on their veranda feeding rainbow lorikeets, petting their old dog (RIP), learning local history and what it was like when Granny and Granda were growing up.

My kids know they're in Australia when they're running on the beach, making sandcastles, flying kites and navigating the surf, no matter the season, but they know they're home when they have grandparents around.

But grown-up life gets in the way. We had travelled a lot last year, and after returning home to Boston in the New Year, we weren't planning to all visit Australia again this year. School, work, life closes in and we'd decided to just stay home.

Peta Alexandra and her family, Jamie Simpson, Amalie and Sophie outside their home in Boston.

Then came cancer.

Granda's diagnosis with previously symptom-free advanced gastric cancer, with only palliative options available, made us re-think. Uncertainty is overwhelming.

The unknown course - palliative therapy, clinical trial enrolment, statistics. The grieving process for anticipated losses - retirement, watching the grandkids grow up, spending much loved time on the verandah with Granny... the combination can be overwhelming.

Rather than grieve, Granda expressed genuine relief to know what he was up against. He listened quietly while the clinical teams (in rural Rockhampton and the Brisbane referral centre) summarised his condition and delivered the grave prognosis.

My parents thanked these professionals and genuinely appreciate the thoughtful kindness and care they received. They started the process of telling friends, family, colleagues. Within six weeks, my brother had been for a welfare visit, and I had travelled home to check the lay of the land, meet the medical and radiation oncologists, and the local GP who will stick with dad through thick and thin.

John and Marie Alexander on holidays with their granddaughter.

Within three months of diagnosis, we were all back in town - the big, unwieldy, extended family of cousins, aunts and uncles, great aunts, grandparents-in-law and family friends.

No one says anything nice about cancer. And I know our experience is neither representative, nor have we run our course.

But this diagnosis, and Granda's calm, quiet dignity in facing the unknown gave us something we will treasure for our lifetimes - precious time.

We travelled to Granny and Granda for a month of northern hemisphere summer vacation just hanging out. Plans of visiting the local tourist attractions quickly gave way to quiet local walks, loud family meals and catching up with people I haven't seen since childhood.

We met a local historian writing a book about the school that Granda, my brother and I all attended. We walked through the neighbourhood where Granda grew up and he regaled the grandkids with tales of home-made go-carts on the steepest hills, the local candy-maker and all the best old-school mischief.

We spent time on the family farm meeting real cows. We talked about organised religion and advanced health directives for end of life care.

Granny and Granda took the kids to the local rose garden for a photoshoot on our last evening.

No-one says anything nice about cancer. But for our family, and my dad who was born to be Granda, cancer helped us recognise and prioritise precious time.

And while Granda continues on the treatment protocols, managing the unknown of what comes next, we are all richer for the time we have spent, and the next times we have planned.