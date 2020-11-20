A MAN charged with manslaughter over an alleged bird feeding brawl that left a neighbour dead has been refused bail on the Gold Coast.

Trevor Dale Wheeler, 48, was arrested early Wednesday morning after a violent clash on a suburban front yard at Labrador that ended with 60-year-old Bradley Ward lying dead in the driveway.

Facing Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday to apply for bail, Wheeler wore a white hospital gown after being treated for injuries he sustained in the confrontation.

Whiting St in Labrador. Picture: Kyle Wisniewski

It was alleged in court that the dispute started when Mr Ward leaned over the fence and said: "Hey buddy, you want to stop feeding those birds?"

Police alleged the two men came together and Mr Ward was knocked to the ground before later being struck in the head with a broom handle.

Wheeler had retrieved from his house.

Other neighbours performed CPR but Mr Ward died at the scene.

His 82-year-old mother Joyce was allegedly assaulted during the melee.

Wheeler was charged with Mr Ward's manslaughter and the alleged serious assault of his mother.

The scene of the incident on Whiting street, Labrador. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The court was told Wheeler was refusing to eat or drink since he had been in custody. Defence lawyer Chris Hannay said Wheeler had lived in the house without incident for three years and had only a minor criminal history.

"There is no evidence whatsoever that my client wanted to get involved in an argument that was going to get someone killed," he said.

He also said Wheeler had tried to render medical assistance to Mr Ward as he lay on the ground and even went across the road to a nursing home to ask for help.

However, Wheeler was refused bail and will reappear in Southport Magistrates Court next month.

Originally published as One sentence that allegedly sparked deadly brawl