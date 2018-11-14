One step ahead this storm season

Solaire Properties are packed with innovative features, energy efficient appliances and are carefully designed to minimise the need for heating and cooling through the use of effective cross ventilation and high level insulation.

Solaire Properties are packed with innovative features, energy efficient appliances and are carefully designed to minimise the need for heating and cooling through the use of effective cross ventilation and high level insulation.

With the early arrival of Queensland's storm season, what better time to invest in an in-home battery storage system to harness the full potential of your solar power system.

Bureau of Meteorology Queensland state manager Bruce Gunn said the state had already experienced several severe thunderstorms this season, with reports of large hail and tornadoes.

"Queensland experiences a peak in severe thunderstorms every spring and summer, typically between October and December," Mr Gunn said.

Solaire Properties are at the forefront of sustainable house design and director and business manager Harley Weston said the company built homes to give a positive impact just by living there.

He said the homes were packed with innovative features, including the Tesla Powerwall 2s for all energy storage needs.

"These batteries have a combined storage capacity of 27kw, which when used effectively has the ability to run the house completely off the grid for several days without being recharged," he said.

"The benefit that solar coupled with battery storage has over just solar panels is that you can keep the power that you created for free in your own home.

"Electricity in Queensland is purchased for roughly 27¢ per kilowatt, but when it is fed back into the grid during the day as excess energy, the homeowner is only paid 7¢ a kilowatt, so there is little benefit in selling back to the grid in the current market."

Battery storage is especially important in Queensland, where thunderstorms often brought periods of power outages, or extreme weather events such as floods that could take down areas of the network for extended periods.

Mr Weston said this technology was especially important in Queensland, where thunderstorms often brought periods of power outages, or extreme weather events such as floods that could take down areas of the network for extended periods.

"With the Tesla application there is no noticeable change in your home when the grid disconnects, except for a message to your phone, which indicates the house is now on battery back-up," he said.

"During normal everyday use, the home will take energy from solar as a priority and then the batteries will be drained entirely before the home automatically switches over to the grid as a last resort for power."

Mr Weston said Solaire homes had an additional feature, "Go Green'', which allowed the resident to turn off everything except the fridge, security and washing machine.

"This allows busy mums and dads to put on a load of washing, grab the kids who have every light, TV and PlayStation in the house on and in a touch of a button turn them all off, walk out the door with a secure house and come home to clean laundry and plenty of power available," he said.