One street, two days, three offences: CQ town crime wrap

Blackwater police are appealing to the public to help find those responsible for recent crimes.

ONE street, two days, three crimes.

Blackwater police are appealing to the public for information on a string of separate car-related offences and a break and enter on Hibiscus St, Blackwater between March 6-7.

Sergeant Rob Smith said between 4pm Monday and 4pm Tuesday, two vehicles in a car park were broken into.

Police hope someone who had their car parked there at the time may have dashcam footage to help catch those responsible.

Investigations are continuing, but police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers and quote QP1700423990 and QP1700418872.

A vehicle was also stolen from Hibiscus St between 6pm on March 6 and 6.40am on March 7, and later located in Emerald. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers and quote QP1700418813.

At approximately 12.20am on March 7, it is alleged a break and enter offence occurred at a dwelling on the same street. Anyone with information, please contact Crime Stoppers and quote QP1700421566.

It's been a busy week for Blackwater Police, who were also called to a disturbance on Eupcalyptus St on March 5.

It is alleged two men, aged 44 and 45, and a 23-year-old woman committed a public nuisance offence and were fined.

Further investigations revealed an alleged assault and trespass offence also occurred.

Police subsequently arrested and charged a 24-year-old man with common assault and trespass.

He appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 6 in relation to these matters, and the Department of Justice have been contacted for further details.

Local police also fined a 46-year-old man for unlicensed driving for the class of vehicle driven on Ardurad Rd, Blackwater on March 1.

A 21-year-old man will appear in Blackwater Magistrates Court, charged with being disorderly at a Railway St licensed premises on March 4.

Police were also called to a number of reported domestic violence incidents, however due to the nature of these incidents, they cannot provide any further information.

Police thank the community for reporting instances of domestic violence which enables police to attend and investigate, potentially removing victims from harm.