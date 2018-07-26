Menu
TRUCK CRASH: Fire crews were called to the New England Highway after a truck rollover last night. Contributed
One taken to hospital after highway truck rollover

Elyse Wurm
26th Jul 2018 6:43 AM

A TRUCK carrying meat products rolled over on the New England Highway at Wallangarra overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.56am, just outside Wallangarra.

Paramedics transported a man to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition after the single-vehicle crash.

The extent of his injuries was unknown.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a crew was still at the scene waiting for heavy haulage to arrive to move the truck.

The vehicle is reportedly on the side of the road and not blocking traffic.

Warwick Daily News

