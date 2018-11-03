Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Breaking

One taken to hospital after three vehicle crash

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd Nov 2018 4:24 PM

5.20pm: ONE person has been taken to hospital after a three vehicle crash in north Rockhampton this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one person had been taken to hospital and two others were still being treated at the scene.

Queensland Police Service also attended, but a spokesperson said there were no disruptions to traffic.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services also attended.

The accident occurred about 4.15pm on the corner of Lakes Creek Rd and Berserker St.

4.18pm: EMERGENCY services are en route to a three vehicle crash in north Rockhampton.

Reports indicate the crash is on the corner of Berserker St and Lakes Creek Rd with vehicles still on the road and leaking fluid.

It is believed all people in the cars are out of the vehicles with one complaining of back pain.

More to come

berserker st crash lakes creek rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

