One thousand candles to spark hope this Christmas

KIND GESTURE: Tracy Wren from Rockhampton’s Battery World is giving away candles this Christmas. Picture: Jann Houley

LIGHTING a candle at this year’s Carols by Candlelight could change a child’s life, thanks to the support of a generous Rockhampton business owner.

Battery World Rockhampton franchise owner Tracy Wren has come up with a creative way to help support the Make-A-Wish foundation through the Mayor’s Annual Carols by Candlelight.

She has bought 1000 battery powered candles to give away on the night, with all proceeds going to the charity.

“We are of course in the business of batteries,” Mrs Wren said.

“So, when we saw these candles were available, we jumped at the opportunity to buy them, even though at the time we were not quite sure what we would do with them.

“They are great for children as there are no burns from hot wax and won’t blow out if it’s windy. The candles will be sold at the two carols events with all proceeds going to Make-A-Wish, which means carollers really are lighting the life of someone who is doing it tough this time of year.

“We can’t think of a better way to utilise the candles.”

Mrs Wren said she couldn’t think of anything better than seeing smiling children holding the battery- powered candles at carols, knowing they are brightening someone else’s Christmas.

“Christmas can be a tough time of year for many people, even more so for parents of critically sick children,” she said.

“We always try to help out and support the community as much as we can.

“This is just one small thing we can do.”

The Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight concerts will be held at the Pilbeam Theatre on Wednesday, December 11, at 7pm and at the Music Bowl on Saturday, December 14, at 7pm.