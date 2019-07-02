One town, one month, almost 100 drug charges

MULTIPLE police units police have charged 37 people in the Gracemere area with a combined total of 91 drug charges in one month.

Over the month of June, Gracemere police, Rockhampton CIB, Tactical Crime Squad, Mount Morgan Police and the Road Policing Unit have been conducting Operation Liberator, which has been targeting people involved in the production, supply and distribution of dangerous drugs.

Constable John Singleton of Gracemere Police Station explained that police were grateful for the assistance provided by the community.

"Operation Liberator has been conducted as a part of our goal of stopping crime and making Gracemere a safer place,” Constable Singleton said.

"We have executed 18 search warrants targeting drug activity.

"Our activities have focused on those offenders producing and supplying drugs in the community,”

Sergeant Anthony Houston said that any person who pushes drugs on our streets can expect a knock on their door from police at any time.

Gracemere police carrying out a random breath testing. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK210912cpolice2

"We will never tolerate persons pushing dangerous drugs and urge anyone with information about drug activity or suspicious behaviour to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or speak with a local police officer,” Sergeant Houston said.

Those charged will be appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court over the next two months.

Some of the following investigations are ongoing and more charges are expected to be made.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Operation Liberator charges: