One town, one month, almost 100 drug charges
MULTIPLE police units police have charged 37 people in the Gracemere area with a combined total of 91 drug charges in one month.
Over the month of June, Gracemere police, Rockhampton CIB, Tactical Crime Squad, Mount Morgan Police and the Road Policing Unit have been conducting Operation Liberator, which has been targeting people involved in the production, supply and distribution of dangerous drugs.
Constable John Singleton of Gracemere Police Station explained that police were grateful for the assistance provided by the community.
"Operation Liberator has been conducted as a part of our goal of stopping crime and making Gracemere a safer place,” Constable Singleton said.
"We have executed 18 search warrants targeting drug activity.
"Our activities have focused on those offenders producing and supplying drugs in the community,”
Sergeant Anthony Houston said that any person who pushes drugs on our streets can expect a knock on their door from police at any time.
"We will never tolerate persons pushing dangerous drugs and urge anyone with information about drug activity or suspicious behaviour to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or speak with a local police officer,” Sergeant Houston said.
Those charged will be appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court over the next two months.
Some of the following investigations are ongoing and more charges are expected to be made.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.
You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.
Operation Liberator charges:
- Stover St, Gracemere (QP1901055590) - 17 x of supplying dangerous drugs, 1 x possessing dangerous drugs, 1 x possessing suspected proceeds and 1 x possessing utensils.
- Aimee Crt, Gracemere (QO1901166057) - 1 x possessing dangerous drugs, 1 x possessing utensils and 1 x possessing a category M weapon.
- Lillypilly Av, Gracemere (QP1901088876 and QP1801302404) - 1 x possessing utensil, 1 x possess restricted weapon and 2 x stealing.
- Temora St, Gracemere (QP1901186231) - 1 x producing dangerous drugs, 1 x possessing dangerous drugs, 1 x possess suspected proceeds, and 2 x possess utensils.
- Fitzgerald St, Gracemere (QP19011092452 and QP1901229955) - 1 x contravene IDP requirement , and 1 x possess property suspected.
- Arthur St, Gracemere (QP1901228691) - 1 x possess dangerous drug, 1 x possess utensils, 1 x possess explosives, and 1 x possess property suspected.
- Doongarra Cres, Gracemere (QP1901230456) - 1 x possess dangerous drug (meth), 1 x possess utensils, 1 x possess explosives.
- Donovan Cres, Gracemere (QP1901228763) - 2 x possess dangerous drug, and 2 x possess utensil.
- Schirmer Cl, Gracemere (QP1901228662) - 1 x possess dangerous drug, and 1 x possess utensil.
- Jillian Ct, Gracemere (QP1901229706) - 1 x possess dangerous drug, and 1 x possess utensil.
- Kabra Rd, Kabra (QO1901165379) - 1 x producing dangerous drug, 1 x possess dangerous drug, 1 x possess utensil, and1 x possess explosives.
- Lucas St, Gracemere (QP1901230449) - 1 x possess dangerous drug, and 1 x possess utensil.
- Tawarra Cres, Gracemere (QP1901229357) - 1 x possess dangerous drug, 2 x possess utensil, and 1 x fail to take reasonable care with needle.
- Lillypilly Av, Gracemere (QP1901228652) - 4 x possess dangerous drug, and 4 x possess utensil.
- Taramoore Rd, Gracemere (QP1901231484) - 1 x possess dangerous drug, 1 x possess utensils, and 1 x property suspected.
- Johnson Rd, Gracemere (QP1901228421) - 1 x possess dangerous drug.
- Keirin Ct, Gracemere (QP1901195332) - 1 x possess dangerous drug, and 1 x possess utensil.
- Lillypilly Av, Gracemere (QP1901092596) - 1 x posses utensil.
- Cunningham Ct, Gracemere (QP1901214005) - 1 x unlawful supply weapons.
- Gavial Gracemere Rd, Gracemere (QP1901128951) - 1 x drug driving, and 1 x drive unlicensed.
- Breakspear St, Gracemere (QP1901128978) - 1 x drug driving.
- Fitzgerald St, Gracemere (QP1901133569) - 1 x drug driving.
- Lawrie St, Gracemere (QP1901174674) - 1 x drug driving.
- Lawrie St, Gracemere (QP1901231121) - 1 x drug driving.