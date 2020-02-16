IMPRESSIVE EFFORT: CQ Capras player Kailah Rogers gets a kick away as the Souths Logan Magpies defence closes in during the trial game at Browne Park on Saturday Picture: Jann Houley

IMPRESSIVE EFFORT: CQ Capras player Kailah Rogers gets a kick away as the Souths Logan Magpies defence closes in during the trial game at Browne Park on Saturday Picture: Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: “Bring on the QRLW.”

That was the declaration from Mariah Storch after she and her CQ Capras teammates impressed in their first outing against Souths Logan Magpies at Browne Park on Saturday.

The Capras were beaten 16-4 by an experienced Magpies outfit, led by the legendary Steph Hancock.

The Capras and Magpies are among eight teams that will contest the inaugural statewide women’s competition which kicks off in mid-March.

Storch and Capras coach Amanda Ohl were thrilled with the team’s performance.

“I’m ecstatic. One training run and we pulled off that kind of effort, it’s outstanding,” Ohl said post-match.

“We’re only going to get stronger and stronger as we progress through the year.”

Ohl said every player did their job, from “my little winger that’s holding people up twice her size over the tryline to my front rowers who worked hard”.

Back rower Storch echoed those sentiments.

“It was really good, really positive,” she said.

“It’s the first time we’ve come together as a group and, as you can see, we put on a good show so hopefully the season will go ahead pretty good.”

CQ Capras player Zeah Lane in full flight against the Souths Logan Magpies. Picture: Jann Houley

Storch named winger Krystal Sulter and fullback Keysha Baker as two of the team’s best.

The Magpies’ China Polata opened the scoring to put the visitors ahead 6-nil.

The Capras responded with a try to winger Jess Powell, who crashed over out wide in the shadow of quarter time to make it 6-4.

Both teams settled into their rhythm and it became a seesawing contest.

No points were added in the second quarter but the Magpies scored in the third and fourth quarters to seal the win.

The game was ultimately won through the middle, with the Magpies capitalising on their size and strength.

CQ Capras' Mackenzie Reid in action in Saturday’s trial game. Picture: Jann Houley

Hancock said it was a tough contest, made even more challenging by the stifling conditions.

She, too, was impressed with the Capras and said with the addition of Chelsea Baker and Tamika Upton, who were playing with the Brisbane Broncos at the NRL Nines at the weekend, they would be a team to “watch out for” in the QRLW.

“I’ve played with a few of the girls and their footy skills have just improved, everyone’s fitness is improving and everyone is getting more powerful,” she said.

“It’s the best thing to see there’s so much talent coming through in the women’s game, especially here in Central Queensland.”