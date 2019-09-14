BARGARA VIOLENCE: Teen gang attacks tourists on wild night

Bargara councillor Greg Barnes is disgusted after vandalism in the area last night.

POLICE last night were called in after wild scenes in the heart of Bargara which saw a group of tourists attacked and a public facility vandalised.

"At 11.30pm Friday, crews from Bargara and Bundaberg police were called to a large disturbance outside Kasey's Restaurant," a police spokesperson said.

"The disturbance involved a large group of youths aged between 15 and 17 years of age who had set upon and assaulted three international tourists who were visiting Bargara.

"One of the tourists, who were all male, was knocked unconscious and another had a contusion to the back of his head.

"A member of the public's vehicle was apparently kicked and a toilet in the Turtle park toilets on the esplanade was smashed."

The spokesperson said the tourists declined treatment from medics on scene and no formal complaint was made.

The vandalism of the toilet block prompted divisional councillor Greg Barnes to take to social media this morning.

In a post, headlined RATEPAYERS HAVE TO PAY FOR THIS, Cr Barnes was angry that the community would have to foot the bill for the vandalism.

"Early this morning I was advised that a toilet next to the Turtle Playground had been vandalised," Cr Barnes said.

"It worries me that individuals who carry out such acts share the same oxygen as the rest of the community which now has to fund the repairs.

"The sooner we get CCTV cameras installed at key locations the better."

