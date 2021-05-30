One unlicensed driver was intercepted twice in an hour

Some of the unlicensed drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court recently:

Belita Hazel Bone, 35, was intercepted driving a Holden Commodore on Moores Creek Road on April 1 at 7.30am. Checks revealed her licence had been suspended by the State Penalties Enforcement Registry (SPER). Bone told police she was unaware her licence had been suspended and had been going through a difficult with the father of her children and her former partner having kidney failure and dying. Bone was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Billie-Lee Jade Goodman, 23, was intercepted driving on Elphinstone St at 9.15am on April 23. Checks revealed her licence had been demerit point suspended between March 17 and August 16, 2021. Goodman told police she was unaware of the suspension and she was driving home. The court heard Goodman had moved from Yeppoon to Rockhampton in February or March and hadn’t updated her information with the transport department. Goodman was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Kylie Nicole Parker, 41, was disqualified from driving due to demerit points when she was intercepted driving in a shopping centre carpark on January 23 at about 11am. She told police she had recently moved and was unaware of the disqualification. Parker was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Katelyn Maree Peacock, 19, was intercepted driving on Musgrave St on April 26 at 11.40pm and checks revealed her licence had been demerit point disqualified for three months from April 22. She told police she had received the fines but was not aware of the disqualification. She had recently moved and not received some mail. Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said Peacock had been stood down from her employment with NDIS while she was without a drivers licence, but will have employment once that period is over. Peacock was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Talon Reginald Petzler, 20, was observed riding a black motorcycle on April 14 at 4pm. He had a pillion and drove into a car park. When dismounting, police noticed the motorcycle did not have registration plates so police approached. Checks revealed Petzler had been disqualified from driving by court April 8 until July 8. It was his fourth like offence so the motorcycle was impounded. Petzler told police he was a roofer and was getting supplies from a hardware store. The motorcycle had been unregistered for 180 days. Petzler was disqualified from driving for two years and fined $1150. Convictions were recorded.

Terry Jade Ballard drove while SPER suspended on Alma St at 4.52am on May 11. He told police she was aware of outstanding fines, but not SPER suspension. He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Jesse James Boreham was intercepted driving on Ottaway Street, Norman Gardens, at 6.55pm on May 7. He pleaded guilty to driving without a licence on May 24. Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Borehman had his licence disqualified in court on March 3 for three months for drug driving. Boreham was fined $300 and no disqualification was handed down for the unlicensed driving offence.

Sidney Roy Booth, 19, was intercepted driving twice in an hour on April 24, while SPER suspended. He told police on the second occasion that his mother had told him to drive the car home. Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said the car was his mother’s and was a lease vehicle. He said Booth now realises he should have called someone else to drive the lease car home. Booth is currently working in Shoalwater Bay. He was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $600.

Stuart Mark Ogden was intercepted driving on April 3 at 8.51am in Rockhampton while his licence was SPER suspended. The suspension had started on March 26. Ogden was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.