ONE WEEK TO GO: Bavarian restaurant to open very soon

THE BAVARIAN is set to open from midday this coming Monday, November 9, with the menu offering traditional dishes such as pork knuckle, schnitzels and sausages, to Aussie pub favourites such as burgers, chicken wings and sticky pork ribs, along with 20 beers on tap and summery house-made cocktails jugs.

Around 40 locals have been employed with some team members moving to the region.

There are still around five front of house positions as well as one chef position open.

3D renders of The Bavarian, Rockhampton, planned to open in October 2020.

The restaurant, which is on the site of the former Sizzler restaurant at Stockland Rockhampton, has seating for 480 people including 230 for the beer garden around the restaurant’s façade.

Rockpool Dining Group CEO Thomas Pash said he was proud to be delivering jobs to an industry that was hard hit by COVID-19.

“Our regional restaurants including The Bavarian at Mackay and Toowoomba have proven to be much-loved by their local communities and we hope to replicate that in Rockhampton with a stunning new venue that we encourage our guests to make their own,” Mr Pash said.

“As a thank you to the local community, which has flooded our inboxes with messages of enthusiasm, well wishes and support, we aim to give back via our community program, which we hope to extend to include sporting team sponsorships.

“We encourage sporting teams to reach out to our venue team, if they would like to make The Bavarian their post-game destination to refuel and celebrate a good game.”

3D renders of The Bavarian, Rockhampton, planned to open in October 2020.

Stockland Rockhampton centre manager Elysia Billingham said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the well-known and respected, family-friendly restaurant The Bavarian to our dining precinct at Stockland Rockhampton.

“We know customers will enjoy the fun and comfortable atmosphere, range of iconic

dishes and distinct experience on offer.

“We want our retail town centre to be more than just a place to shop, but a destination where people can come to connect, socialise, and choose from a diversity of retailers in the convenience of one place.”

A selection of The Bavarian food and drinks.

The Bavarian Rockhampton has an easy going vibe with a pop-in-any time ambience with the all-day, family-friendly menu and 30 large-screen televisions for live sports viewing.

A fundraising event will be held on Saturday December 5, partnered with the Rural Fire Brigade Association Queensland’s Rockhampton division.