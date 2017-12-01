One woman trapped after truck and car collide near Yeppoon

A female driver was taken to Ayr hospital with a minor neck injury after hitting a cow on the Bruce Highway.

UPDATE 8.45am: ONE woman is still trapped in a vehicle following a major accident near Yeppoon this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said emergency services were currently working on freeing the 30-year-old woman from the vehicle.

They said the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was expected to transport the woman from the scene to hospital.

Two other patients involved have also been taken to Yeppoon Hospital by ambulance for precautionary reasons.

INITIAL STORY: AMBULANCES are rushing to a major accident in Yeppoon where a woman is trapped in a car after colliding with a truck this morning.

The 30-year-old woman is reportedly encapsulated in a vehicle with a fractured arm and head injuries after crashing on the corner of Kinka Beach Rd and Tanby Rd.

Multiple emergency service vehicles are attending to the scene where an unknown number of patients are involved.

There are no other reported injuries at this time.

More to come.