One worker has died following a grader incident at a mine

Anglo confirmed one worker has died and two were airlifted to hospital after a grader incident on site. Contributed

A MINE worker has died at Moranbah North Mine after an incident involving a grader and a personnel carrier in the access drift close to the surface of the mine.

An Anglo American spokesperson said late today production at the mine had been stopped and the company would carry out a full investigation.

"The driver of the grader received immediate treatment on site and was then transported by ambulance to hospital, but has tragically passed away,” the spokesperson said.

"The employees who were in the other vehicle immediately received medical treatment on site for injuries and subsequently two people have been transported by helicopter to Mackay for further treatment.

"The cause of the incident is not clear.”