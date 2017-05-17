27°
One year away from the country's most significant ag event

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 17th May 2017 3:34 PM
COWBOY UP: Zander (2), Archer (5) and Nate Peart (3) at Beef Week 2015.
COWBOY UP: Zander (2), Archer (5) and Nate Peart (3) at Beef Week 2015. Allan Reinikka ROK050515abeefwee

ROCKHAMPTON is just one year away from once again hosting Australia's most significant agricultural event.

Beef Australia 2018 was officially launched in Rocky last night at Headricks lane.

The Queensland Agriculture Minister said it was impossible to overstate the importance of the Beef Australia Expo to the city and the region.

Thanking all those involved in organising Beef Week, Mr Byrne said the community was eager to welcome beef industry delegates from all over Australia and around the world.

"As Agriculture Minister I know how important the Expo is to Queensland's most important agricultural sector and how much value the industry places on its visit to Rockhampton every three years.

"And as the local MP I fully appreciate the positive impact the event brings to the city and the region.

"About 90,000 people passed through the gates at the 2015 Expo. There were 1100 registered international delegates from more than 40 countries, and more than 500 trade exhibitors.”

The boost to the local economy proves significant with hotels and motels full while shops, restaurants and bars enjoy demand like no other.

Mr Byrne said it had been estimated the total expenditure by all attendees and exhibitors was at least $74 million.

"That's why I am so proud that the Palaszczuk Government is supporting the 2018 event, and the Beef Capital, so strongly,” he said.

"We are doubling our cash contribution, taking total Queensland Government support to more than $1 million.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

