One year on: Fireys focused on lessons learnt at Cobraball

NEXT Monday will mark one year since 2019’s destructive Cobraball fires began.

QFES Chief Superintendent Steve Smith today looked back at the terrible November and the lessons it taught fire services and residents of the affected area.

He called it “one of the most significant fires that we’ve ever had around here”.

“It was a really significant event obviously for the community around Yeppoon and Central Queensland,” he said.

“From a QFES perspective we learned a lot out of that event ourselves in how we work with the community, engage with the community, and prepare for fires.

“You do tend to learn lessons out of all fires, not just local ones. Here in Central Queensland around the Cobraball area, one of the take-aways that we have learnt is how we can better collaborate with the community and ensure that our local fire brigades are better connected before the event and during the event.”

ABLAZE: This image was captured of the Cobraball bushfire burning in the early stages near Old Byfield Road.

Mr Smith was in a management role at the time of last year’s fires.

He said the exceptional dryness of fuel on the land at the time “created conditions that we don’t traditionally see around Central Queensland”, but that this year the weather had been more humid and there had been more rain, making conditions less conducive to large bushfires.

“We hope that our people not only remember the event and the devastation that it caused, but what good practices come of that,” he said.

“Our firefighters are the community. So they experienced it, their families experienced it, and their neighbours experienced it.

Aerial photos of Cobraball fire aftermath.

“Those disaster events really draw the best out of the community and the services who are there to serve the community. We don’t wish those events upon anybody, but when they do come we take the opportunity to learn and better connect with the community.”

The focus of QFES this time around has been to identify high-risk locations and work with residents to mitigate risk, either by reduction burning, removing fuel mechanically, or simply through education.

“If we can recruit some new members, that would be a really good outcome as well,” Mr Smith said.