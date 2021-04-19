ONE YEAR ON: Staggering amount of work from hail storm

Buckets of hail collected in Wandal from April 2020 hail storm.

Monday, April 19, marks one year since the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions were rocked by a hail storm with hail pieces bigger than tennis balls.

The storm left extensive damage across the region as is reflected in the high amount of scaffolding around houses.

Livingstone Shire Council has processed 993 applications for re-roofs for damage caused by the hailstorm to date.

Rockhampton Regional Council has received 3298 re-roof applications since July 1, 2020 to February 8, 2021.

Council approvals are required if the damage is to more than 20 per cent of the roof.

RACQ received 2,597 home insurance claims and 985 motor insurance claims as a result of the hailstorm.

Hail across Rockhampton.

“RACQ has a number of builders working across the region, using local trades on top of their existing workforce to ensure outstanding claims are resolved as quickly as possible, while meeting both quality and safety requirements,” RACQ general manager claims Andrew Johnson said.

Local roofers are booked out for months in advance and there are still a lot of roofers from out of town working in the region.

Some of the hail which came down in Sunday afternoon's storm.

The Morning Bulletin spoke to Flashpro Roofing owner Nick Phillips shortly after the hail storm last year and caught up with him again this week to track how things were going a year on.

Nick Phillips and the Flashpro Roofing team working on a roof.

“We are still just as busy, fully booked out for this year and into next year, still heaps of inspections and quotes being done,” Mr Phillips said.

They are looking at six weeks’ wait time just for inspections and quotes.

It’s the same story for all roofing companies in the area.

“I think we will ride it out for another 12 to 24 months,” Mr Phillips said.

Despite it being a year since the weather event, many property owners are only just lodging claims now.

“Some own investment properties and didn’t realise there was a hail storm and are seeing so many other roofs getting done,” Mr Phillips said.

“Some people haven’t worried about it and just heard friends or neighbours recommending doing it so they decided to.”

If anyone is worried about their roof and hasn’t put their insurance claim through yet, Mr Phillips said it wasn’t too late.

“It’s not time limited, most insurance companies are pretty understanding and lenient, 12 to 24 months it’s not too late to get them involved and get a claim through,” he said.

“Get in line and be prepared and be patient if you want to get a good job done.”

While it has been good for business, there have been some challenges.

Roofing is a high turnover job and can be very hard to recruit for as it is so demanding and brutal being on roofs and in the sun all day.

“We are always turning over guys, we are always on the lookout,” Mr Phillips said.

Supplies are also always increasing in price and are becoming hard to source.

“Everything across the board is starting to get more expensive, shortages on timber, roofing iron, screws,” he said.

“At the moment we are struggling to get particular colours and materials and roofs.

“It’s just another added pressure.”