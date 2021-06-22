An investigation of Swimming Australia’s alleged poor culture and mistreatment of swimmers has been supported by former queen of the pool Susie O’Neill despite her own good experiences in the sport.

Australian swimming was rocked recently when Maddie Groves, who won two silver medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, withdrew from the Tokyo Games trials in Adelaide due to “misogynistic perverts in sport”.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak to her, but I feel for her and really like her,” two-time Olympics gold medallist O’Neill said of Groves.

“She missed the gold in Rio by three one-hundredths of a second ... so athletes like that need to be heard and spoken to, to find out exactly what their experience was like when they were swimming.

“The allegations that came out need to be looked at but the point that I want to get forward without saying they didn’t happen is that I didn’t have that experience ... please don’t put me in that same basket.

Australia’s deputy Chef de Mission Susie O'Neill has backed an investigation into Swimming Australia. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

“It’s a wonderful sport and we saw some wonderful performances (at the trials).”

However, O’Neill warned that “wonderful” trial efforts didn’t always lead to Olympics domination in trying to lower the expectations on Australia’s swimming team.

“Everyone who has made the team is there for a reason,” said O’Neill, who is the Australian Olympic team’s deputy Chef de Mission.

“They’ve got some good chances but as we know it doesn’t always convert at an Olympic Games, so I’m trying to lower the pressure a little on the swimming team.

“Everyone expects so much of them but it’s looking good at the moment.”

Originally published as O’Neill backs investigation into Swimming Australia