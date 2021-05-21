Plan to merge ailing health services not off the cards

Plan to merge underperforming health services not off the cards

Queensland Health has not ruled out merging underperforming Hospital and Health Services amid concerns ballooning deficits are threatening their future ability to care for patients.

Asked to confirm whether Queensland Health was working on any plans to merge any HHSs to help save on resources or improve bottom lines, a spokesman did not rule out such a move, saying only that its "plans for next financial year" were to fund all 16.

It follows moves by Health Minister Yvette D'Ath just days ago to sack the entire Board of the North West HHS amid claims of financial and governance mismanagement, and repeated warnings from the auditor-general around the financial health of HHSs, with 11 of 16 posting deficits totalling $82 million last year.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

The spokesman said QH was focused on delivering the best possible care and "part of that is about making sure that the health care system is sustainable".

"So, we are always looking at options around sustainability and in the last five years the work we've done has meant Queensland delivers the second most efficient health system in the country," he said.

"Our plans for next financial year are to fund all of the existing 16 HHSs.

"Service agreements with all 16 HHSs are being negotiated as part of the budget."

Asked the same question, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the government was "committed to ensuring Queensland has an efficient and financially sustainable health system that delivers quality health care for Queenslanders".

Mt Isa Base Hospital, which is in the under fire North West HHS.

In Auditor-General Brendan Worrell's latest assessment of hospital budget sheets, he warned of an "ongoing decline in financial

sustainability" in 2019-20, although QH blamed the pandemic for ripping $70 million out of the system.

Mr Worrell found the cost of delivering health services was now more than the funding received from governments.

While HHSs receive $5033 per "Queensland weighted activity unit" - which is a measurement of health activity delivered - the average cost of delivering care was more at $5161 per unit.

He said HHSs "have not been able to deliver sufficient savings to close the gap" despite efficiency and productivity dividends and he was concerned five "may not have enough cash" to pay for necessary expenses.

It comes amid escalating demands on health services, which is feeding a ramping crisis at emergency departments, and admissions by Ms D'Ath that the demand is "unsustainable" and large-scale reform is needed.

Originally published as 'Ongoing decline': Plan to merge ailing health services not off the cards