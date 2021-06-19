Online anger over cancelling Enid Blyton

Social media has hit back after author Enid Blyton was rejected for commemoration for being “a racist, sexist, homophobe” and a bad writer.

Celebrated children's author Enid Blyton has been trending on Twitter in Australia after her work was deemed "racist and xenophobic", according to English Heritage.

The Sun reports that an article on English Heritage's website about the late Famous Five author noted that her work "has been criticised during her lifetime and after for its racism, xenophobia and lack of literary merit".

Children's author Enid Blyton.

It noted that her story The Little Black Doll was criticised after "the doll of the title, Sambo, is only accepted by his owner once his 'ugly black face' is washed 'clean' by rain".

English Heritage also claimed Blyton was rejected by the Royal Mint for commemoration on the 50p coin because she was "a racist, sexist, homophobe and not a very well-regarded writer".

However, the organisation confirmed it has "no plans whatsoever" to remove a blue plaque for Blyton.

Stories by Enid Blyton.

The author is commemorated with a plaque from the heritage organisation outside her former home in Chessington, southwest London.

English Heritage made a pledge to review all of its blue plaques after the Black Lives Matter protests last year.

After the biography of the writer hit the headlines, the organisation tweeted a defence of the article.

"Our 1997 Blue Plaque to Enid Blyton is back in the news along with our online bio of the children's author, whose books are loved by many," it said.

"We can fit about 19 words on each plaque. Our website provides a fuller picture of the person's life, including any uncomfortable aspects.

"We have no plans whatsoever to remove any of our blue plaques.

"We'll continue to update our website so that the story behind each plaque - and each person - is told in full."

Enid Blyton created Noddy as well.

Comedian David Baddiel was among those to comment on English Heritage's biography of the late writer.

He tweeted: "Re Enid Blyton - racism, yes, xenophobia, yes, but 'lack of literary merit' about books that have sold 600 million copies just sounds weirdly snooty."

Botanist and television presenter James Wong tweeted: "The idea that Enid Blyton's works have racist elements has been around for at least 3 decades.

"Why suddenly so angry about it today, as if it's hot off the press?"

Social media was broadly not impressed by plans to cancel Blyton.

Oh FFS… leave Enid Blyton alone you woke w*nkers. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 17, 2021

Granddaughter of Enid Blyton says “she’s been dead for 50yrs so I wish people would just leave her alone” she was a woman of her time, born in 1897, she’s not here to defend herself - English Heritage want her blue plaque removed after comparing her past with present values. — joyce miller🇬🇧 (@agapanthus49) June 18, 2021

Of course Enid Blyton's stuff had racist overtones. So what? Point it out. Discuss it. But don't "cancel" it. We shouldn't sanitise the past. We should learn from it. And enjoy the good things in it. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 18, 2021

Very sad that English Heritage's decision may result in the joy of Enid Blyton books – including the Famous Five – erased for future generations. It's wrong that works written decades ago are being judged by standards of 2021. The plague of woke continues.https://t.co/Fcpdhb0Qiw — Cllr Joe Porter 🇬🇧🌳🦋 (@JoePorterUK) June 18, 2021

Kids these days anyway don't read Enid Blyton. Those of us who did, grew up fine - unless being obsessed with eating treacle pudding is a character flow.



Don't cancel Blyton - she has already been retired long back. Move on. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) June 18, 2021

My love for reading came from #EnidBlyton, and she was a key element of my childhood. Sure, there are gender/race issues in her books - but let's remember she was writing 70 years ago! What is "correct" changes a lot in 7 decades. https://t.co/5OCC6bgRzi — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) June 18, 2021

She made my childhood magic. She gave me a lifelong love of reading, writing, Cornwall, mysteries. Her books were loved over thirty years later by my own daughter who wanted stories (not to be lectured to on worthy topics). So bored with all the Cancel puritans #EnidBlytonpic.twitter.com/QH0tx0qfcZ — Josephine Pennicott (@talepeddlerJo) June 18, 2021

Cancel culture continues as English Heritage label Enid Blyton racist. They forgot to say that years ago, there was no 24hr kids TV. Her books helped to develop imagination, and encouraged kids to read. No praise.... just trashing someone's name again, and she can't answer back! — Bel🦋notsosilentnow (@Oneofthesilent1) June 17, 2021

Blyton, who also wrote stories including Noddy and Malory Towers, died in 1968 aged 71.

