Online antenatal classes put parents at ease

HAVING your first baby is daunting at the best of times, but adding a pandemic into the mix has upped the ante for Freshwater couple Sofie Bernays and Vas Okulov.

So Ms Vernays, 34, who is currently 38 weeks pregnant, said it came as a huge relief when Cairns Private Hospital decided to run their antenatal classes online.

The full-time scientist said they had lost most of their face-to-face support under COVID-19 restrictions, but being able to speak with a midwife in an online class environment had helped.

"The problem with so much online content now is it can be misinterpreted," she said.

"And it's pretty convenient to attend class sitting on your couch."

Cairns Private Hospital nurse unit manager Jayne Dennett said the hospital wanted to give expectant parents confidence about both the birth and the current virus crisis.

"It's great that, despite COVID-19 restrictions, these mums-to-be can still ask all of their questions about the birth and what it's like to have a newborn baby rather than relying on Dr Google," she said.

Obstetrician Dr Natalie Kiesey-Calding said COVID-19 was forcing health providers to find innovative ways to deliver patient care.

