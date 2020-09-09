Online auction of 60-plus machines

More than 60 pieces of earthmoving and civil equipment will be auctioned this Friday by Pickles.

Rockhampton family-owned and operated civil contracting company, JRT Group, has taken advantage of strong market demand by undertaking a review of its fleet to ensure it continues to provide its clients throughout Central Queensland with the best machinery possible.

Equipment such as rollers, excavators, skid steers and graders will be sold in an unreserved auction by Pickles.

Civil construction businesses and farmers will be able to take advantage of the sale at a time when quality stock is hard to come by.

JRT Group executive manager Brad Neven said reviewing and renewing the fleet ensured JRT could continue to deliver exceptional service to its clients.

“Our goal is to give each client we work with a tailored solution that helps them finish their projects safely, efficiently and quickly,” he said.

“Whether this solution means that they need excavator hire, other plant hire, or quarrying services, we are committed to providing the best possible equipment.

“And to do so we need to conduct regular reviews of our assets and rationalise our fleet where possible.”

Pickles Rockhampton branch manager Geoff Payne said JRT’s stock review could not come at a better time for the industrial and agriculture sectors in Queensland.

“We know there is strong demand out there at the moment and to have JRT, one of the premier civil contracting companies in Central Queensland, entrust Pickles with managing this unreserved sale is exciting,” he said.

Assets will be located at Pickles Rockhampton (35-51 Somerset Road, Gracemere) and can be inspected this week by appointment only.

The auction will be held online on Friday (September 11) with bids only accepted via PicklesLIVE (on the website) or the PicklesLIVE App on smartphone or tablet.

Interested parties are asked to register on the site prior.