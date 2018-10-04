Why this Alstonville cafe owner was spared jail

UPDATE 5.20pm: AN ALSTONVILLE café owner and father who sent a series of sexualised online messages to someone he thought was a young teen has been spared a custodial jail sentence.

Brendan James Hill, 31, was arrested in January and later pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to groom a person under 16.

Between November 6 to 10 last year, Hill, who has high functioning autism, had sent several explicit messages to a police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl in an online chat room.

Today it was revealed at his sentencing in Lismore District Court that Hill had been under immense personal strain leading up to his out-of-character offence, and had been drinking heavily to cope.

Mr Hill's mother Elizabeth gave evidence that her son was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome at 18 months old but had developed into a "well respected and valued member of society" despite being bullied in primary school.

"It was a complete and utter shock when he was arrested," Mrs Hill said.

Since that very public arrest at Hill's café on the main street of Alstonville, the court heard he had "lost everything" including his business, his relationship with his wife and young son, and his reputation.

"The only places he goes is to check in for bail and to see his councillor once a week," Mrs Hill said.

"Brendan hasn't seen his child for nine months because [his wife] doesn't want him to have any contact with him."

The court heard the young family had been under strain in the year leading up to the offence due to a number of circumstances, and Hill had been experiencing depression and drinking 14-20 standard drinks a day to cope.

Since his arrest he had vowed he would "never touch alcohol again".

In sentencing Hill, Judge Deborah Sweeney said Hill's conduct occurred during a "crisis situation", and he had subsequently "expressed revulsion" about his conduct.

She said there were "elements of naivety" about his offending, such as his lack of anonymity when he sent the messages from his personal Skype account.

Hill had been dealing the death of two loved ones, a "strained" relationship with his wife, and working long hours to keep his business afloat - combined with managing depression and autism spectrum disorder with alcohol abuse.

"Mr Hill's autism cannot be ignored… it seems to have some input into his behaviour," Judge Sweeney said.

"His autism and depression moderate his moral culpability and I assess his offence as a less serious offence of its kind."

Judge Sweeney said Hill had already suffered "extra-curial punishment" as a result of his offending because of his social isolation and the loss of reputation.

"It seems that his wife has just cut off contact as well as his child who is almost four," she said.

She said the Crown had urged strongly that he be given a full-time jail sentence, but his solicitor Rachel Thomas had argued such a punishment would have an adverse impact on Hill and interrupt his rehabilitation.

Summing up, Judge Sweeney said the crime happened over a "relatively short time with no prior such contact and none after, in a situation where a number of life events had brought him into a crisis situation and where his conduct was impaired due to his mental conditions".

She said under the circumstances the community would not demand his immediate incarceration.

Hill was sentenced to 18 months' jail, but the sentence was immediately suspended on the condition that Hill be of good behaviour.

Original story: AN ALSTONVILLE man being sentenced for online child grooming had been under immense personal strain leading up to his offence in November last year, a court has heard.

Brendan James Hill, 31, was a hard working café owner, a devoted father and loving husband, and a "well respected and valued member of society" prior to November last year when, while intoxicated, he engaged in sexualised online chats with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl from Sydney.

But since his very public January arrest in the middle of the day at his café on the main street of Alstonville, he has lost his business, his two closest relationships, and his reputation.

Mr Hill's mother Elizabeth gave evidence at her son's sentencing hearing in Lismore District Court today, saying her son's offending came as a "total shock".

Speaking of his early life, Mrs Hill said her son had been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome at 18 months old, and didn't speak properly until he was seven, which resulted in him being bullied at school and once threatening to kill himself at the age of just eight. However, he was described as an "attentive" and "caring" child.

As a teenager she said Mr Hill was a "good kid" who never got into trouble and was devoted to the care of his ageing grandparents.

He was able to complete a qualification in business studies following high school and met his wife in 2006 on the Gold Coast, ultimately returning to Alstonville in 2014 where he started his café.

But the young family had been under strain in 2014, with the sudden death of Mr Hill's father, the long hours demanded of their business, and being forced to move out of their home after it was riddled with black mould following the Lismore floods.

It was over a period of four days in November last year, while his wife was away, when Hill engaged with an undercover police operative whom he thought was a 14-year-old girl, in a chat room called Teenchat.

He was arrested two months later, on January 8.

"It was a complete and utter total shock when he was arrested," Mrs Hill said.

She said apart from losing "his wife, his business, his integrity" he had been "socially isolated".

"The only places he goes is to check in for bail and to see his counsellor once a week," she said.

"Brendan hasn't seen his child for nine months because [his wife] doesn't want him to have any contact with him."

The court heard he had kept his alcohol abuse a secret, but since the arrest had vowed he would "never touch alcohol again".

Mr Hill's solicitor Rachel Thomas argued for a suspended jail sentence.

"This offending occurs over a period of four to five days... that is a relative short period of time," she said.

"There is no actual victim... there is no arrangement to meet... or indication of any plans to meet."

He was arrested two months later but there was "no evidence to suggest" Mr Hill had any further access to Teenchat or his Skype account during that period, which she described a "voluntary cessation" of the offending.

She cited reports he was likely suffering from untreated "major depressive disorder" and "autism spectrum disorder" when the offences occurred, and was heavily using alcohol which made matters worse.

"In my submission the intoxication clearly exacerbated the symptoms of his mental disorders," she said.

"From all of the difficulties taking place in his life... ultimately this was a situation of crisis for Mr Hill."

"He has since lost a lot... the business has been sold, he has lost contact with his wife and his child at present."

The hearing continues.