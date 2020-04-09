Online Easter for Lighthouse church

A message from Pastor Bakss:

COVID-19 has presented us all with different challenges.

Here at the Lighthouse, our vision is to build families and welcome all home.

We work hard not to focus on formalities, but rather building a place where people can feel at home, no matter who you are, what you believe, or what you’re going through.

We have responded to COVID-19 by moving our meeting place to be Lighthouse Online (https://lighthouserockhampton.online.church).

Our service starts at 9:50am on a Sunday with a 10 minute Lighthouse Kids programme.

We then continue doing church together, where even though we are not face to face, we engage in community by chatting and encouraging each other through the live comments section.

We believe in the power of stories and people, so we aim weekly to include a story of personal hope and highlight something good that has happened in the week through individual’s day to day lives or through local businesses.

Two weeks ago we had an expecting couple share with us their baby gender reveal which was really exciting, and last week we were able to shine a light on a family who own the local Gelatissimo store that did an extraordinary job serving our health care workers at the base hospital.

We try to make every Sunday special, but one specific week every year it’s a little easier to do this.

This is Easter Sunday.

We are so glad to be able to meet online this Easter and would love to extend this invitation to anyone and everyone.

This is a great opportunity to connect in community, attend church this Easter and not even need to leave the house.

www.facebook.com/lbcrockhampton

www.lighthousebaptist.com.au

Sincerely,

Ben Bakss — Worship, Creative & Youth Pastor

Lighthouse Baptist Church