Online fundraiser set up for ‘little angel’

AN online fundraiser has been set up to support the family of a "bright and bubbly" young girl who died last week.

Sophie Smith, who was just 11, is believed to have succumbed to illness in her Mt Cotton home last Thursday night.

This morning her mother Nicole Smith remained in hospital in a stable condition with unspecified injuries.

Sophie, 11, and her mum Nicole Smith were inseparable according to family friends.

Family friend Felicia Baker set up the GoFundMe page for the family, which has already rallied almost $7000, to help cover Sophie's funeral costs.

"Sophie was a beautiful, gentle, kind soul and very much loved," Ms Baker wrote on the page.

Sophie Smith, 11, was described as bright and bubbly. Picture: Facebook

"At only 11 years old, heaven has gained an angel. She was bright and bubbly, loved her family and adored her dog Daisy."

While funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed, Ms Baker said they were hoping to raise $10,000 as quickly as possible so the funds are on hand when that time comes.

"Mum is still in hospital, dad is of course filled with shock and grief," Ms Baker wrote on the page.

"We are close friends of the family and wanted to do something to help alleviate the financial burden."

On Friday, Cleveland Detective Inspector Owen Elloy said Sophie's death was not being treated as suspicious or as a result of misadventure and police were preparing a brief of evidence for the coroner.

To donate to the Smith Family, visit the GoFundMe page.