Online move for music business

FASCINATED: Youngster James Walters loves the style of learning that Maggie Moo Music offers.

ROCKHAMPTON business owner Teagan Sinnott has moved her services online to survive the coronavirus shutdown and she might just be a saviour for many parents in the process.

Ms Sinnott operates Maggie Moo Music Rockhampton & Cap Coast, and just 12 months after purchasing the franchise, she has run into her biggest challenge.

Nationwide, Maggie Moo Music offers music sessions for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers.

Ms Sinnott also delivers her programs to nursing homes, daycare centres and kindergartens.

Yesterday, the premises where Ms Sinnott operates, the Oasis World Cafe and Play Centre in the former Kershaw House building on Glenmore Rd, had restricted its access in line with the Federal Government regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have moved to an online interface that allows us to continue entertaining children through the isolation period,” Ms Sinnott said.

“Not only is that good for the kids and their parents, it means I won’t go out of ­business.

“I do employ one lady, but thankfully she is casual and has said she wanted to just step back, so she is essentially on unpaid leave from me while she works her other job.”

PLAYING ON: Rockhampton business owner Teagan Sinnott has moved her services online which is good news for local children and their parents amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The beauty of the Maggie Moo sessions is they include lots of sensory interactions and actions to keep children engaged and learning in a musical group class.

One of the sessions, called “Messy Moo”, is for children aged six months to six years, and involves the youngsters creating amazing artworks while enjoying original Maggie Moo music.

“We usually run Messy Moo sessions once a month,” Ms Sinnott said.

“I’ve created messy trays that people can purchase to take home for their little ones to be entertained at home during the isolation period.”

Ms Sinnott said parents could join the Maggie Moo Facebook group where the online sessions can be viewed.

“For the current period, I am welcoming current ‘Moo’vers’ free access to finish our term,” she said.

“But it is open to anyone to join for $20 a month.

“In the group I will go live with little videos.

“We will have our regular 30-minute ‘Moosical’ sessions on Zoom.

“These sessions are all recorded so anyone in the group can join in at the time, or watch them back later.”

Ms Sinnott, who is also studying occupational therapy, said the sessions tailored for seniors had to be put on hold for the time being.

“Those were the first sessions to be cancelled, which is fair enough because we need to keep our most vulnerable populations safe,” she said.

If you would like more information on what Maggie Moo Music provides, Ms Sinnott can be contacted on 0420703592.