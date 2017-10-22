ONLINE POLL: Who should lead Labor for the seat of Rockhampton?

GAME OF THRONES: The battle for Labor pre-selection for the seat of Rockhampton will rage on until Friday afternoon when online voting closes.

GAME OF THRONES: The battle for Labor pre-selection for the seat of Rockhampton will rage on until Friday afternoon when online voting closes. Contributed

ONE of the biggest political stories over the past week has been the twists and turns in Rockhampton Labor's 'Game of Thrones'.

With King Bill Byrne dramatically stepping aside for health reasons, the throne for the seat of Rockhampton was open and there for the taking.

READ: Why I'm quitting politics

Cue the contenders, who have stepped up and fallen down in the race for Labor pre-selection with just two candidates now left standing in line for the top job.

READ: Inside Rockhampton Labor's Game of Thrones

READ: Major twist in Rocky's Game of Thrones

Those two contenders are Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and Barry O'Rourke, who is the regional director of the Central Queensland and North Coast region at the Department of Housing and Public Works.

VYING FOR THRONE: Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow believes she has the runs on the board. Allan Reinikka ROK160617astrelow

NOMINATING: Labour pre-selection candidate for the seat of Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke has been very active in the CQ community. Chris Ison ROK171017cpreselectio

As the voting opened for the Rockhampton Labor branch members opened on Friday afternoon and continues for the next week, Cr Strelow threw down the gauntlet to her opponent saying that she would only accept the job if she had a majority of support at a local level.

Mr O'Rourke accepted her ultimatum to let the locals decide.

READ: Rocky candidates make their pitches, agree to changed battle terms

Which brings us to this poll:

Who do you think should lead Labor in Rockhampton into the next state election?