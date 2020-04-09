Online sale sparks interest in bidding

UNDER unprecedented national scrutiny, bidding has started promisingly on Australia’s if not the world’s first dedicated online thoroughbred yearling sale.

Although it is not the distinction the Rockhampton Jockey Club was looking for with its innovative albeit enforced scheduling of the Capricornia Yearling Sales in that format, early indications were promising yesterday.

Visits to the bloodstock.auctions.com site early last night indicated some keen interest in certain yearlings.

For instance, Lot 76 on behalf of Raheen Stud, Darling Downs a quality brown filly by Better Than Ready from Bam’s Princess had reached $12,250 after seven bids were registered.

Another Better Than Ready filly listed as Lot 66 was popular reaching $12K while Laurel Glen, Alton Downs’ Lot 51 a Spill The Beans filly was attracting expected attention reaching $9000.

Considering that bidding only commenced yesterday morning and will be finalised next Tuesday night, it was a promising start to the novel sale.

RJC CEO Tony Fenlon expressed similar sentiments.

“It is good to see the early interest in some of the yearlings as there are another six days to run yet. At least we know that the message has gotten out about our online sale,” Fenlon said.

There was other good news for the RJC with trainer Tom Button establishing a small stable at Callaghan Park which will work as a feeder for his bigger operation at Corbould Park, Caloundra,

The multiple winning Rockhampton premiership trainer moved to Caloundra with his stable of horses last year and has enjoyed considerable success.

Button however sees the worth of having “two barns” of stable to interweave.

“I’ll have about 10 horses trained out of Callaghan Park and when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted I can see me transferring horses from one operation to another. For instance, if some of the horses at Caloundra aren’t suitably placed in SEQ I can shift them north and vice versa if the Rocky barn horses deserve their chance down south. It makes a lot of sense to me,” Button said.

On Tuesday, Button ticked off one of his bucket list achievements when Miss Lot Won took out the $75K CYS 2YO Classic (1200m) in brilliant fashion.

The win was further enhanced when the stewards’ report listed that jockey Mark Barnham rode the filly 1kg overweight.

Barnham rode a brilliant race on Miss Lot Won and it is a shame his opportunities are restricted by his heavyweight scale.

Button is staying on in Rockhampton with his Callaghan Park team while his wife Clare and stable foreman, the former New Zealand jockey, Roger Elliot look after his team at Corbould Park.