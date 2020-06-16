Online series empowers women in rural communities

A NEWLY developed webinar series is part of an ongoing effort to support women in rural and regional communities through challenges faced as part of the pandemic.

The eight week series, ‘Rising Beyond Now: Strategies for Health, Life and Business’, focuses specifically on equipping women with ways to respond personally and professionally to difficult conditions.

QRRRWN president Tracey Martin said regional communities had been faced with some incredibly unique challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis.

“We wanted to respond to that and acknowledge the ongoing challenges of drought, flood, bushfires and grasshoppers which are impacting rural and regional Queensland,” she said.

Viewers will hear from a variety of presenters with backgrounds in health and business, who understand what life is like in small, rural communities.

Hosts can interact with viewers through the live streamed sessions and assist with creating habits to successfully manage demands and live a healthy life.

AgForce president Georgie Somerset said it was critical for rural women to make sure they were looking after themselves.

“I think it’s important that we actually learn skills and techniques for managing the feelings that can sometimes be quite overwhelming, particularly when you’re going through change and crisis,” she said.

“The people involved understand rural Queensland, they understand rural people, you can have privacy when asking a question, you don’t need to identify yourself, you need to look after yourself so you can look after the people around you.”

While it was originally developed to empower women, the free program is open to men, women, children and families who want to be better equipped to make it through crisis situations.

The series starts on Tuesday, June 23 at 7.30pm and can be accessed online at the QRRRWN website.

The eight week series was developed as part of a collaboration between The Queensland Rural Regional & Remote Women’s Network, Royal Flying Doctor Service and Sisters of the North.