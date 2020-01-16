Menu
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces the funding. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas
Only 63 Qld kids to receive PM’s fire payment

by Matthew Killoran
16th Jan 2020 5:08 AM
JUST 63 Queensland children impacted by the fires are initially expected to get the cash for kids announced by the Prime Minister yesterday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that families impacted by fires who had received emergency relief payments of $400 per child already would receive the same amount again, while anyone making a new claim would now receive $800.

Reflecting the scale of the fires, parents of 19,000 NSW children are expected to get the initial round of payments, and more than 300 in Victoria, while just 63 children in Queensland are expected to get the cash.

But the number is expected to grow for all impacted states as more claims are made.

It is part of the Commonwealth Disaster Recovery Payment, which gave payments of $1000 for adults and $400 for children under the age of 16.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces the extra payments alongside Social Services Minister Anne Ruston (left). Picture: Getty
Families of 63 children in Queensland claimed the $400 payment from the bushfires which ripped through the state from September to November last year.

They will automatically receive the additional $400 from Monday.

People living in Livingstone, Noosa, Somerset and Toowoomba councils, who were injured by fires or their home received major damage, have until May 21 to claim the cash.

People living in Scenic Rim, Southern Downs and the Sunshine Coast have April 15.

Mr Morrison said it was it was a difficult time of year for many families, even without fires.

"This will provide that little bit of extra help to support them and in recognition of the needs that they have at this time of the year," he said.

The Prime Minister also announced he would make it easier for volunteer firefighters to claim compensation where they have worked for 10 days or more, with paperwork being eliminated for those claiming less than $200 a day.

It followed criticism that the application process was too difficult. The cap of $6000 in total in total will remain.

