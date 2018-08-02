'Only a matter of time': MP calls for urgent croc action

THE "ridiculous" three month window it takes to remove a problem crocodile needs to be scrapped immediately, the LNP has said.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan said the government needs to prioritise public safety in North Queensland..

"In my view, it is only a matter of time before we see a catastrophic incident which will do untold damage to our reputation as a tourist destination," he said.

Mr Costigan's comments come after departmental heads called the three month problem crocodile removal window "highly responsive".

Environment Department director-general Jamie Merrick told a budget estimates hearing yesterday that there have been 438 crocodile sightings reported so far this year, and 28 problem crocodiles have been removed.

Shadow Environment Minister David Crisafulli said three months was "completely unacceptable".

"This should be a case of removing them within hours or days not weeks or months," he said.

"I want to see greater priority put on people's safety, instead of crocodile safety."

Comments by state coalition MPs in recent days has raised questions about the party's support for the Safer Waterways Bill, which was introduced by the Katter Australia Party for the second time.

Traeger MP Robbie Katter said the LNP need to clarify its position on the proposed bill.

"In the past the LNP has been all talk when it comes to dealing with crocs but they have never come up with the goods,'' he said.

The LNP voted against the Safer Waterways Bill when it was first introduced in the previous parliament.

Burdekin MP Dale Last said the Bill is a good starting point.

"We're certainly not advocating safaris and anything like that, but there are elements of the bill that we agree with," Mr Last said.

The public can have their say in Mackay on August 29.