Only Bride-chillers not Bridezillas for this Rocky business

Danielle Hempseed of Lilly and Lotus in East St.

PLANNING a wedding, or any event for that matter, can be the definition of stressful.

To capture this market, Danielle Hempsteed, started up her own event planning and management business - Lilly & Lotus.

From small beginnings, the business has grown from strength to strength.

This can be proved by her latest achievement.

For the second year in the row, the Rockhampton based business has been nominated as finalists in the Australian Bridal Industry Awards.

A prestige award, Lilly & Lotus were finalists in three categories last year - Wedding Stylist, Wedding Hire and Floral Design.

This year, they have been nominated in five categories.

"There is so many aspects to the business," Ms Hempseed said.

Lilly & Lotus offers what can be called an end to end service.

"We do all things weddings and events," Ms Hempseed said.

"We do the styling, management, DIY, prop hire, floral design, planning and coordination."

All of the hard work is taken off the bride's hands.

"We don't have Bridezillas, we have Bride-chillers," Ms Hempseed said.

"It makes the whole wedding such an enjoyable process."

But what sets them apart from other businesses locally and even state-wide is that they all events are tailored to the clients needs.

"We don't have pre-set combination of decorations or flowers," Ms Hemspeed said.

"Every single event we do is customised to the client."

Clients come to Danielle and her small team and talk them through their wants and needs.

"We take the time to get to know each and every one of our clients and their family," Ms Hempseed said.

And they must be doing something right because their reviews from previous clients are more than testifying.

"We don't get repeat business in Weddings but we have done a lot of sister weddings and friends that have recommended us," Ms Hemspeed.

"We did a wedding three years ago and we just did a styled pregnancy shoot for them."

In the short time Ms Hempseed has been in business, the industry has really blown up.

"The wedding industry in Rockhampton and Yeppoon has really grown in the last three years," she said.

"With the evolution of social media, people are going on facebook and Pinterest, seeing all the amazing weddings."

Looking at Lilly & Lotus's website, some photos look like they could be off Pinterest.

"It's a higher quality of product that is still within reach," Ms Hempseed said.