Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QLD_GCB_NEWS_SHYOUNGESTSTUDENT_23JUL20
QLD_GCB_NEWS_SHYOUNGESTSTUDENT_23JUL20
Offbeat

Only four months old and ready for school

by Rosemary Ball
25th Jul 2020 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHE might be just four months old but baby Harriet Quinn is already in school uniform, ready for class and setting records.

Her mum, Clare Quinn, has "incredible memories" of her school days at St Hilda's and is counting down the days - well, make that years - until her little daughter can follow in her footsteps.

Clare Quinn with baby Harriet, 4 months. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Clare Quinn with baby Harriet, 4 months. Picture: Tertius Pickard

The Broadbeach mum and lawyer graduated from St Hilda's School in 1999 and as soon as Harriet arrived this year, she did not waste time preparing the bub's future.

At two months old, Harriet was enrolled as a 2024 pre-prep student at the private all-girls school, which is a first. She is the youngest enrolment ever at the school.

"I have incredible memories of my time there," Ms Quinn said.

"The lasting friendships … and the quality education I received are exactly what I wish for Harriet.

"I didn't want her to miss out, which is why I enrolled her so early."

Community Newsletter SignUp
Clare Quinn with baby Harriet, 4 months, with Junior School head Amanda Shuttlewood. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Clare Quinn with baby Harriet, 4 months, with Junior School head Amanda Shuttlewood. Picture: Tertius Pickard

St Hilda's head of junior school Amanda Shuttlewood said early applications, like Ms Quinn's, were encouraged as places were limited.

"Places are filling up fast for Prep to Year 7 next year," she said.

"Applying as soon as possible allows families to connect with the school community at events, such as the fete and annual musical, in the lead-up to their daughter's commencement."

Applications to put a name on the waitlist at the school, which is the first stage of the enrolment, will set parents back $110.

The Anglican day and boarding school for girls from pre-preparatory to Year 12 is hosting on-campus guided tours at its annual "Open Morning" this Saturday.

 

Originally published as Only four months old and ready for school

More Stories

Show More
kids offbeat parenting school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ woman busted drink driving without a licence

        premium_icon CQ woman busted drink driving without a licence

        Crime She told police she had drank four cans of Bundaberg Rum, with her last 30 minutes prior to being intercepted.

        Racing’s strange bedfellows on course in Rocky

        premium_icon Racing’s strange bedfellows on course in Rocky

        Horses Little Hercules proves his might with fiesty race horses.

        Massive coastal home fails to meet reserve at auction

        premium_icon Massive coastal home fails to meet reserve at auction

        Property The property was showing good interest post auction.

        Police probe: Cash and cigarettes stolen in store break-in

        premium_icon Police probe: Cash and cigarettes stolen in store break-in

        Crime It is not the first time the popular neighbourhood store has been targeted this...